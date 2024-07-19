News

Water infrastructure thieves bleeding BCM dry

City swamped by R77m repair bill as thieves and vandals target sanitation systems, pipelines, parts and equipment

By ASANDA NINI - 19 July 2024

Theft and vandalism of Buffalo City Metro’s water and sanitation infrastructure in the past three years has cost ratepayers more than R77m to fix. ..

