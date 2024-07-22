Cofimvaba-born author’s book included in WSU’s curriculum
Young author Siphokazi Patuleni’s isiXhosa novel ‘resonates with the times we live in’, says lecturer
A Cofimvaba-born author had dreamt of studying business management at Walter Sisulu University but was left disappointed when her application was rejected...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.