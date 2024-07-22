All forestry personnel, including contractors, undergo basic firefighting training and regular refresher training, he said.
Death toll in KZN veldfire rises to seven
The death toll after a raging veldfire near Pietermaritzburg last Sunday has risen to seven.
Several employees of Farmusa, an agricultural company contracted to Sappi Forestry, were deployed with several other people when veld fires fanned by strong wind got out of control and threatened to engulf farm homes.
Ntombikhona Nxele, 39, Khethiwe Ngcobo, 42, and Nonsikelelo Zuma, 37, were burnt to death in the fire on Stirling Farm on the R617 Boston Road, near Mpophomeni outside Pietermaritzburg.
Three others who were badly burnt — Nomfundo Nxele 35, Bongiwe Shishane 41, and Vusi Hudula, 36 — died later in hospital.
Sphesihle Ndlovu, who suffered burns on his legs and back, was discharged on Monday.
Richard Dlamini, who was in a critical condition, died on Friday.
Department assists Qumbu farmers hit by runaway fires
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas and Sappi confirmed Dlamini's death on Monday.
Dlamini's death comes amid claims the dead employees buried at the weekend were ill-equipped or didn't have the proper training to fight the fire.
Sappi KwaZulu-Natal GM Mark Bernardo said its 1,937 forests in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are monitored by 24 contracted service providers supported by a fleet of 200 state-of-the art firefighting trucks.
Foresters are equipped with 400l “bakkie-sakkies” (vehicles equipped with fire fighting equipment) to assist firefighting teams. More than 250 fires have been attended to this season.
“In firefighting, we’re all one family,” said Bernardo. “Fires know no boundaries and this is why we band together and assist when any of our neighbours have fires.
“Sappi forests has developed a comprehensive fire management programme for each of its six major forestry management units across all its districts, covering about 400,000ha it manages. The programme is regularly updated before and after the fire season, which is usually between May and October. Our goal is to prevent and respond effectively to forest, veld and wildfire emergencies.”
All forestry personnel, including contractors, undergo basic firefighting training and regular refresher training, he said.
“Training service providers who train firefighters adhere to the standards set by the forestry industry training providers associations. Firefighters receive specialised training in various areas, such as basic firefighting, proto-team training, defensive driving and health and safety protocols.”
The firefighters wear essential protective clothing including balaclavas, firefighting helmets, goggles, flame retardant overalls, cotton T-shirts, leather boots, gloves and carry water containers. Each member also carries burn shield sachets for emergency use.
The company organises community awareness sports days, forestry firefighting competitions, simulations and global safety month activities, he added.
“Contractors conduct weekly fitness tests that include running 2.4km to 4.5km, push-ups and walking in steep areas. We have dedicated firefighting radio communication to ensure efficient and effective co-ordination during emergencies.”
