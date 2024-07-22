The 2024 elections are scheduled to take place on November 5, just more than 100 days from the day Biden announced he would not seek another term.
Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris lead democratic buzz as Biden bows out
Image: Kamala Harris/Michelle Obama/Pop Base/X
With US President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election campaign, social media has been abuzz with Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris taking centre stage as ideal candidates for the Democratic Party.
Biden, announcing his exit from the campaign on Sunday, endorsed Vice-President Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democrats.
Reflecting on his initial choice of Harris as vice-president, he expressed confidence in her candidacy.
“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice-president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he said.
The 2024 elections are scheduled to take place on November 5, just more than 100 days from the day Biden announced he would not seek another term.
After Biden's announcement, Harris wrote a statement affirming her commitment to earning the nomination. “I am honoured to have the president's endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said.
The endorsement has garnered additional support within the party, with Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro endorsing Harris. “The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice-President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency,” Shapiro said.
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren also expressed her support for Harris. “I'm supporting Ms Harris because she's ready to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and win,” Warren said in a video posted on her social media channels.
Meanwhile, speculation continues surrounding the former first lady, Obama, whose name surfaced prominently in discussions about potential replacements for Biden. Despite long-standing assertions against seeking political office, recent polls have highlighted her formidable popularity.
According to a Reuters and Ipsos poll conducted on July 1-2, Obama emerged as a leading contender among Democratic candidates, garnering significant support among registered voters.
While Obama remains steadfast in her decision not to pursue political office, questions still arise on who will be the next president of the US.
