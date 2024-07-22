R2m petrol station bill fuels concerns about BCM finances
An East London fuel station has withheld the supply of fuel services from Buffalo City Metro’s fleet until its staggering R2m bill is paid, sparking concerns about the state of the metro’s finances and prompting an internal investigation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.