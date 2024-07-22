Top SA legal minds celebrated at rousing Mthatha event
Former chief justice Pius Langa and retiring SCA deputy president Xola Petse honoured by law fraternity
It was a day of cherished memories, reflections and goodbyes, followed by a night filled with serenading music and lots dancing as hundreds of some of the country’s top law practitioners traded the courtrooms and chambers for the dance floor at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha on Friday as part of the celebrations of two of SA’s top legal minds in history...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.