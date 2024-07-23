Sipho Monareng is one of the officials who appeared in the commercial crimes court on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering on Monday. His case was postponed to September 9.
Accused implicated in Covid-19 PPE corruption in Mpumalanga appear in court
Public works department officials facing criminal charges related to PPE procurement will appear in the Mbombela (Nelspruit) specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) seized assets and properties valued at about R52.6m in four provinces.
The law enforcement entities said the assets are linked to 22 officials, service providers and entities involved in an alleged corruption network in the Mpumalanga public works department.
Multimillion-rand Covid-19 PPE and disinfection services tenders were allegedly awarded to suppliers who did not deliver the services after paying substantial kickbacks to senior management officials and their family members.
The investigation uncovered multiple instances of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering committed by senior managers and service providers involved in procuring PPE and disinfection services during Covid-19.
Sipho Monareng is one of the officials who appeared in the commercial crimes court on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering on Monday. His case was postponed to September 9.
According to the NPA, Monareng alleged he obtained a loan from a bank on behalf of a service provider.
“He has been provided with an opportunity to obtain the loan agreement he had with the bank,” said NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.
The second matter involving other accused has been rolled over to Thursday for trial after one of the accused's lawyers wanted an opportunity to consult and be ready to start trial, she said.
The seizures come after a preservation order from the Mbombela high court obtained by the AFU. The order allows the AFU, SIU and Hawks to seize assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the North West and the Western Cape associated with alleged PPE corruption.
The court order freezes properties such as houses, electronics, cars, household items, jewellery, arms, ammunition, bank accounts, salaries and bail money.
All internet banking privileges have been removed from the accused from Tuesday.
The seized assets and frozen properties belong to employees of the Mpumalanga public works department and service providers doing business with the department.
