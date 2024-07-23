News

Desperate attempt to save Enyobeni tavern victim recalled in court

By ZIYANDA ZWENI, LEBO MJANGAZE and EMIHLE MBANGATHA - 23 July 2024

More than two years after the Enyobeni tavern tragedy claimed  the lives of 21 young people including underage children, a young woman has told of her attempts to try to save one of the victims by rushing her to a local clinic...

