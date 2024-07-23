Second annual conference aims to empower women
Kuhle Sicatsha, a 22-year-old University of Fort Hare student, and Asa Tshandu, 26, have organised their second annual conference to address the challenges faced by women in society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.