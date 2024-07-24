Launch of new paid parking system for Mthatha a huge milestone, says mayor
King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani has promised to rid Mthatha of its status as a lawless town where motorists do as they please and some even leave their vehicles parked in the congested CBD all day while working in other towns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.