Valiant runners conquer 400km Icon’s for needy children
SANDF’s Tumelo Kgwete tackles Washie then heritage run’s 103km event on Sunday
Brave annual Icon’s Journey Marathon runners conquered a gruelling 400km feat to help improve the lives of needy children...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.