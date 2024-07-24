News

Valiant runners conquer 400km Icon’s for needy children

SANDF’s Tumelo Kgwete tackles Washie then heritage run’s 103km event on Sunday

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 24 July 2024

Brave annual Icon’s Journey Marathon runners conquered a gruelling 400km feat to help improve the lives of needy children...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win