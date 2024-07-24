Prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela said social workers compiled victim impact reports for two of the victims.
Only three of the six sex workers killed by Mkhwanazi were known. Mashabela said the third victim impact report couldn't be completed as the family of the deceased didn't co-operate with the probation officer.
Judge Cassim Moosa said the information on the report to determine whether Mkhwanazi was a threat to society would only be revealed on August 7 when the proceedings continue.
Mkhwanazi lured six sex workers to a panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg where he tied them up, raped them and strangled them.
In March, Moosa found him guilty of six counts of murder, six of rape, six of defeating the administration of justice, one of possession of ammunition and one of unlawful possession of a firearm.
WATCH | Joburg sex worker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by probation officer
Journalist
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Sex worker killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi’s presentencing proceedings have been postponed to August 7 due to an outstanding report on his profile, upbringing and background.
Mkhwanazi appeared briefly in the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.
The probation officer who consulted Mkhwanazi and compiled the report told the court she needed to study the psychiatrist's report before finalising hers.
Mkhwanazi was referred for a psychiatric assessment at Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital for a month to determine if he is a dangerous criminal.
The court heard the report from the hospital was ready but would only be revealed when the probation officer had completed her report.
Prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela said social workers compiled victim impact reports for two of the victims.
Only three of the six sex workers killed by Mkhwanazi were known. Mashabela said the third victim impact report couldn't be completed as the family of the deceased didn't co-operate with the probation officer.
Judge Cassim Moosa said the information on the report to determine whether Mkhwanazi was a threat to society would only be revealed on August 7 when the proceedings continue.
Mkhwanazi lured six sex workers to a panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg where he tied them up, raped them and strangled them.
In March, Moosa found him guilty of six counts of murder, six of rape, six of defeating the administration of justice, one of possession of ammunition and one of unlawful possession of a firearm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos