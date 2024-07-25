Enyobeni bouncer’s statement under scrutiny
Police investigator tells inquest tavern employee contradicted herself on whether she had used pepper spray on night of tragedy
A police officer who took the statement of an Enyobeni Tavern bouncer has testified that it contradicted another statement the woman gave to the police months down the line...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.