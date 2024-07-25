Mantashe doubles down on mining’s importance despite reduced budget

Adjustments in the portfolio steering South Africa’s mining and resource policy — including a R1.4bn budget reduction — have not stopped minister of mineral and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe from beating his drum on South Africa’s energy approach and the need to recommit to mining.

Addressing a debate on his budget vote in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday evening, Mantashe said his department — which was separated from the energy portfolio in the government of national unity — would still work to ensure balance in South Africa’s energy policy.

“Let me confess that a combination of reducing carbon emissions and ensuring that there is baseload to sustain electricity is the solution in the long term. Anyone who discusses it tends to go to the extremes. We either say, ‘do away with coal, go to renewables’ or 'leave renewables, go to coal’.

“The reality is that it’s a combination of baseload and low carbon emissions that will be a solution for the country. Any one technology is not going to solve our problems.”