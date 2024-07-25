The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, of which businessman Kelvin Naidoo was the vice-president, have expressed relief following his release on Thursday.
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber relieved after kidnapped vice-president's release
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, of which businessman Kelvin Naidoo was the vice-president, have expressed relief following his release on Thursday.
Naidoo, 51, was kidnapped while driving to work in Lindsay Road, Korsten, at 6am on Friday last week.
After being held captive for six days, with a ransom demand of R10m made, he was finally released during the early hours of Thursday.
Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said: “We are immensely relieved that Kelvin Naidoo has been returned home to his family. Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with him and his family, and that the healing may begin.”
Meanwhile, provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Naidoo was physically unharmed.
It is not yet clear if a ransom was paid, while the details around his release remain sketchy.
