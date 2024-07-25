Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA's first woman chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya as chief justice, effective September 1.

Her appointment follows the departure of chief justice Raymond Zondo, whose term expires on August 1.

Maya’s appointment comes after consultation, in accordance with provisions of the constitution, with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of political parties in the National Assembly, the presidency said.

While her appointment is in line with section 174(3) of the constitution, Ramaphosa had stated in a letter to Zondo on February 22 this year that he intended appointing Maya as his successor, said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.