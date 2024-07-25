News Editors Choice

WATCH | PlayStations, cellphones and weed: inside Sun City prison raid

By PHATHU LUVHENGO and THABO TSHABALALA - 25 July 2024

PlayStation consoles, cellphones, dagga, screwdrivers and knives were discovered during a surprise raid by SAPS and the correctional services department at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, also known as Sun City, on Wednesday.

