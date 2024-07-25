News

WesBank subcontractor arrested after 'trying to pay investigators R150k'

25 July 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
A subcontractor and his associate who tried to pay off investigators R150,000 were remanded. Stock photo.
A subcontractor and his associate who tried to pay off investigators R150,000 were remanded. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The owner of a company subcontracted to WesBank for repairs to KwaZulu-Natal education department scholar transport buses was arrested after allegedly trying to bribe investigators.

eThekwini Workshop and Mobile owner Kesihdeen Muruven, 59, and his associate Shane Pillay, 54, were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) in Johannesburg on Tuesday. 

They landed from Durban allegedly on a mission to pay WesBank fraud investigators R150,000 to stop fraud and corruption investigation against Muruven. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said it is alleged two buses financed by WesBank were taken to Muruven’s workshop for repairs.

“The workshop charged R578,000 for the repairs scheduled for June 21. The claim was processed and paid on June 28 despite that the repairs never took place,” he said. 

R65k bribe offered to cops during KZN guest house raid forfeited to state

Bribery money offered to police officers conducting a raid at a guest house in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has been forfeited to the ...
News
3 months ago

The Hawks’ serious corruption investigators were alerted and worked with WesBank investigators. When Muruven was approached he allegedly offered to pay R150,000 for the investigation to be stopped.

“He promised to fly from Durban to Ortia to give investigators the money. Muruven and Pillay met the investigators at Ortia as arranged,” he said. 

Muruven had R110,000 in cash that he handed to them and he and Pillay were immediately arrested at one of the Ortia restaurants. 

They were charged with fraud and corruption. Other charges may be added under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Ramovha said the Hawks will investigate to determine the extent of these corrupt activities.

Three cops arrested after asking for R1m bribe and threatening suspects son

Three police officers and another suspect are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of corruption.
News
9 months ago

Muruven and Pillay appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday and their case was postponed to July 31 pending a bail application. 

Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa praised the investigators. 

“We will not allow corruption to take place on our watch, be it in public institutions or private entities. The funds that were unduly gained in this case could have been used to address challenges faced by our country,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...
'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...