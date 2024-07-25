WesBank subcontractor arrested after 'trying to pay investigators R150k'

The owner of a company subcontracted to WesBank for repairs to KwaZulu-Natal education department scholar transport buses was arrested after allegedly trying to bribe investigators.
eThekwini Workshop and Mobile owner Kesihdeen Muruven, 59, and his associate Shane Pillay, 54, were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
They landed from Durban allegedly on a mission to pay WesBank fraud investigators R150,000 to stop fraud and corruption investigation against Muruven.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said it is alleged two buses financed by WesBank were taken to Muruven’s workshop for repairs.
“The workshop charged R578,000 for the repairs scheduled for June 21. The claim was processed and paid on June 28 despite that the repairs never took place,” he said.
The Hawks’ serious corruption investigators were alerted and worked with WesBank investigators. When Muruven was approached he allegedly offered to pay R150,000 for the investigation to be stopped.
“He promised to fly from Durban to Ortia to give investigators the money. Muruven and Pillay met the investigators at Ortia as arranged,” he said.
Muruven had R110,000 in cash that he handed to them and he and Pillay were immediately arrested at one of the Ortia restaurants.
They were charged with fraud and corruption. Other charges may be added under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Ramovha said the Hawks will investigate to determine the extent of these corrupt activities.
Muruven and Pillay appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday and their case was postponed to July 31 pending a bail application.
Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa praised the investigators.
“We will not allow corruption to take place on our watch, be it in public institutions or private entities. The funds that were unduly gained in this case could have been used to address challenges faced by our country,” he said.
