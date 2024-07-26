Defence Force steps in to bring social services to Centane villagers
Thousands of residents from villages in Centane have benefited from an initiative led by the SA National Defence Force over the past nine days to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day on July 18...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.