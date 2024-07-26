Former boxing promoter in court for fraud
Andile Sidinile arrested by Hawks for allegedly forging government official’s signature to secure tournament
Former boxing promoter Andile Sidinile appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court this week on fraud charges after being arrested by the Hawks for allegedly forging a government official’s signature to mislead Boxing SA into approving his tournament in 2016...
