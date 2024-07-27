News

Attackers flee with CCTV system, cash, snooker table after killing seven people at North West tavern

27 July 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The suspects fled with the CCTV system, cash from the till and snooker table. File photo.
The suspects fled with the CCTV system, cash from the till and snooker table. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Seven people were shot dead in the early hours of Saturday during an attack at a tavern near Orkney outside Klerksdorp in North West.

According to police, the attackers reportedly arrived at the tavern in Extension 13 in Kanana Location looking for Basotho people and then randomly fired shots, killing seven people including a female.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said several others were injured.

“The suspects then took CCTV system, cash from the till and a snooker table,” he said.

No progress in Amalinda double shooting case

Mystery still surrounds the death of a Scenery Park mother and son who were shot last week in Amalinda. Asanda Gantsa, 44, and her ...
News
3 days ago

Mokgwabone said the attackers also robbed patrons of their cellphones before fleeing the scene.

“Police are still combing through the scene. The motive is yet to be determined and no arrests have been effected,” said Mokgwabone.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, condemned the incident.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...
'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...