Home Affairs cancels visas of 95 Libyans arrested at suspected military training base in Mpumalanga

According to the department, the visas were acquired through misrepresentation in Tunis, Tunisia.

27 July 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
When a team led by SAPS detectives arrived at the farm they found the Libyans housed in military tents.
Image: SUPPLIED

The department of home affairs has cancelled the irregularly acquired visas of 95 Libyans arrested after police uncovered a suspected military training base in White River in Mpumalanga, minister Dr Leon Schreiber confirmed.

The visa cancellations mean the affected Libyans are now undocumented foreign nationals.

The suspected military training base was raided on Friday by police acting on intelligence information.

The Libyans were found housed in military tents with military training equipment including licensed firearms.

Police also found dagga and cocaine. 

Schreiber commended the team and said the department is working with other law enforcement authorities to look at all options, including deportation. 

“One operation at a time, we must restore the rule of law. Following a major joint operation by Home Affairs, the SA Police Service and other law enforcement authorities, the department is on the ground ensuring that anyone who breached immigration laws is processed through the court. Respect our laws, or there will be consequences,” he warned.

Schreiber said he has instructed the department to provide full support to this multidisciplinary effort.

