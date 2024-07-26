Olympic surfers score with ‘awesome’ floating athlete’s village

On Thursday, Stairmand was bantering with South African surfers Jordy Smith and Matt McGillivray onboard while they watched their Olympic rugby sevens teams on do battle in Paris.
Image: CARLOS BARRIA/ REUTERS
Olympic surfers based in Tahiti will miss out on the spectacle of the Games' opening ceremony on Friday, but might have trumped their Paris-based peers with their accommodation in a freighter-cum-cruise ship serving as a floating athletes' village.
With limited accommodation options in the small villages dotted around Tahiti's southern coast, the 2024 Olympic Games decided to house most surfers in the unique-looking 126m Aranui 5, which is anchored in the lagoon about 10km from the venue of Teahupo'o.
“It's my first time on a cruise ship, so it's fun,” said New Zealand surfer Billy Stairmand.
“It's awesome. We got nice rooms and it's very comfortable. Got our own little space, we've got a gym, got everything you need. It's a good vibe on the boat,” Stairmand told Reuters.
Image: CARLOS BARRIA/ REUTERS
On Thursday, Stairmand was bantering with South African surfers Jordy Smith and Matt McGillivray onboard while they watched their Olympic rugby sevens teams on do battle in Paris.
The ship usually accommodates 230 passengers and charges around $5,700 (R104,000) per person for a 12-day, 11-night cruise in a standard cabin to the Marquesas Islands, taking cargo along with paying passengers. If you want the presidential suite, that will set you back about $10,000 (R183,240) per person.
On board are 28 athletes from 19 delegations, each in a single room with a double bed. No-one got the presidential suite.
In a post on Instagram, Peru's Sol Aguirre showcased her room with flat screen TV, flower garlands and a view to the jungle-clad mountains over the lagoon from her balcony.
Tenders take the surfers between the contest site and the Aranui, which means the great path, and bring in fresh food and other supplies from a nearby village.
“It's a 30-minute drive every morning but I guess that's what comes with the whole process of it all,” said Stairmand.
“It's cool. I love Tahiti. It's very powerful place so it's awesome to wake up here and check the coastline every morning and feel refreshed and energised.”
Surfers said while missing the buzz of the Paris village and the opening ceremony and the lack of spectators was a shame, the unique location, perfect waves and chilled local vibes made up for it.
“Obviously it would have been cool to get some spectators. But at the same time we're here for a job. We're here to get medals and at times it probably could be distracting,” said Stairmand.
“We're in our little bubble and we're doing everything we can to get the medals.”
Reuters
