‘Preaching in clubs fulfils me’: KZN evangelist Sphamandla Hlatshwayo

KwaZulu-Natal pastor and motivational speaker Sphamandla Hlatshwayo is unapologetic for occasionally preaching at clubs in his pursuit of “saving souls” despite criticism from some churchgoers.
“My heart is that of an evangelist. I go to the untapped places and preach the gospel. I lead a church in Melmoth. That's part of what God has called me to do, but my core calling is to evangelise, to go out to the world. Most recently I started preaching in unconventional places, taverns, clubs, and it fulfils me. You will not believe it fulfils me more than preaching on any great stage,” Hlatshwayo said.
He was speaking in a podcast released on Wednesday about evangelism with Faith Point church pastor and podcaster Jay Makopo.
Hlatshwayo, who has made a name for himself as an evangelist featuring in major gospel events in KwaZulu-Natal, was in the spotlight four years ago when he took the DJ’s spot at a packed Eyadini club to preach “God loves you, no matter what” to clubgoers.
“I've shared a pulpit with great names but it does not fulfil me the way preaching to people no-one wants to go to. I went to a conference the other day and there were about seven preachers preaching there, blowing each other with revelations.
“When I was driving out of the church, there was a tavern nearby and young people were packed in, some were vomiting, and my heart was just touched. I mean, we were all packed in there preaching to each other, something we all probably know. The Bible Commission sends us to go out to the world and preach.
“I said to myself, something has to be done. Somebody needs to get into this den and preach the gospel to these people. I started being curious — how will I do it? One time I was accompanying a brother who happens to be a DJ. He started dropping a gospel song [at the club] and the crowd went crazy.
“I realised people don't have a problem with God and the church because they would have been angry when he dropped that gospel song.
“I asked if I could go with him to his next gig to pray at a club. We went to Eyadini [club] and I jumped into the pulpit [stage] and I preached the word. I preached the love of God, many people think God is angry at them. They think God wants to punish them. They think all kinds of things, but the Bible is clear: 'For God so loved the world ...'
“What moves God towards the sinner is love. When God sees the sinner, he has compassion to save that sinner. God hates sin and not the sinner.”
Watch the full podcast:
He said he was not deterred by criticism.
“I wanted to do something for my generation. I wanted to reach out to young people who've given up on church. I once preached at a club called Rich and a gentleman pulled me to the side and told me he went there to gather strength because he found out his wife was cheating on him. He wanted to kill her, the children and [himself]. He went there to get drunk so he would be able to do it.
“When people are criticising, it's those testimonies that tell me what I am doing is touching people's lives.”
