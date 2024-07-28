News

ANC officially expels Zuma

By SowetanLIVE - 28 July 2024
uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Jacob Zuma has officially been expelled from the ANC.

He was found guilty by the organisation of prejudicing its integrity by forming the MK Party, a rival of the ANC.

Zuma’s hearing was held last week. The party said he has a right to appeal its ruling within 21 days.

