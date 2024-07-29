News

Embracing solar energy amid South Africa’s energy crisis

29 July 2024
Going off-grid ensures a consistent power supply
With relentless power outages and increasing electricity costs, the small light at the end of the country’s energy crisis tunnel is, for those who can afford it, solar energy.

Motivated by a global drive towards renewable energy and with a local electricity supply that is unreliable and increasingly expensive, many residents are joining the energy revolution and switching to the sun.

Benefits of going solar

Going off-grid ensures a consistent power supply, lowers electricity costs in the long term, and reduces your carbon footprint. Additionally, you can boost the resale value of your property by between 4% and 8%, depending on the size of the installation and the current value of your home.

Choosing the right installer

Making the big decision to go solar is a significant investment and you’ll want to ensure that you find a reliable and professional installer. It’s essential to check that the installer has the correct qualifications, such as being an accredited service provider under a relevant body. Experience is just as important as accreditation, so ask the installer about how long they’ve been in the solar PV installation business. Request client references and review online feedback.

A valid Certificate of Compliance (CoC) will need to be issued to guarantee that the installation complied with rules and regulations. As solar systems can be expensive, inquire about warranties for the equipment.

Update your insurance policy

A CoC is also needed for building and household content insurance, so homeowners don’t run into issues with their insurer down the line. As solar is a costly investment, updating your homeowners insurance is key to ensure coverage for the system against any damage or events.

Indwe Risk Services chief operations officer, Joe Szemerei, said: “Ensuring that your solar installation is covered by your insurance policy is not just a smart move, it’s essential. It provides peace of mind and financial protection against potential risks.”

DispatchLIVE

