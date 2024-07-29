News

Kuse bitten by dog, forcing tournament postponement

Doctor orders boxer to lay off training until his wound heals

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 29 July 2024

An unfortunate incident in which Siyakholwa Kuse was bitten on his thumb by a dog he was playing with, has forced the postponement of the entire boxing tournament that was scheduled to be held at East London’s Orient Theatre on Sunday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...
'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...