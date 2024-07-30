The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
BCM communities urged to be vigilant after fire destroys 27 shacks
The Buffalo City Metro has urged the public to be vigilant and not to leave candles, heaters or paraffin lamps unattended.
This comes after 27 shacks burned down and as bitterly cold conditions sweeping across the region prompt many shack dwellers to find creative ways of warming up.
These include dangerous illegal electrical tampering and connections which result in fires.
BCM’s fire and emergency units responded on Monday to a fire in Nompumelelo township, East London, which destroyed about 27 shacks.
“Fortunately, there are no reports of any fatalities or injuries,” metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said.
“Ward 15 councillor Nwabisa Mcwabeni has facilitated that the displaced families be accommodated at the Nompumelelo Community Hall while processes to pick up the pieces are unfolding.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Ngwenya has called on communities to be vigilant.
“With the dry and windy conditions, fires tend to spread quickly and one careless mistake can have devastating consequences so it is important for people to be on high alert,” Ngwenya said.
“While we promote safety through awareness campaigns that include school visits, it is only at home that this must be practised.
“And it needs to filter down to even little children.”
Ngwenya said the metro was still undertaking operations to curb illegal connections and these included offering amnesty to those that were tampering.
“Among the key deliverables of the amnesty is to move people from an unsafe environment of illegal connections to a secure connection.
“This can make a difference between life and death. Council is considering extending the amnesty so that we can move more people away from tampering,” he said.
The metro is urging the public to always:
● Extinguish candles, stoves and heaters before leaving the room or going to sleep;
● Keep candles and paraffin lamps out of the reach of children;
● Keep candles and paraffin lamps in the centre of the table, away from curtains, papers and other combustible items; and
● Refrain from leaving candles or paraffin stoves and heaters unattended.
The public can contact the fire and rescue services for the entire Buffalo City area 043-705-9000 as soon as they see any fires.
