Cash-in-transit suspects killed in shoot-out
Five suspects linked to Monday’s cash-in-transit heist of a SBV armoured vehicle on the N6 were shot dead during a shoot-out with a Hawks’ task team and police tactical response unit, 11 hours after the incident...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.