Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient

By TimesLIVE - 30 July 2024
A patient who was unhappy with service he received at a Free State clinic returned with a bucket of faeces which he poured over a health worker. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Free State Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi has condemned the attack on a health worker by a disgruntled patient at Thabong Clinic in Welkom on Friday. 

Provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the patient reportedly went to a clinic in the early hours of Thursday and was not helped as speedily as he wanted to be.

“The patient left on his own accord only to return the next day with a bucket full of faeces which he poured on the health worker and causing filth in the reception area,” Mvambi said. 

After the attack, the perpetrator bragged and posted on Facebook.

“A case was opened with the police and the affected staff member was provided with counselling by the department.” 

