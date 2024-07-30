A Northern Cape police officer who was allegedly drunk on duty faces a disciplinary hearing after he appeared in court on Monday.
A video was shared on social media on Monday allegedly showing the highly intoxicated officer, based at the Mothibistad police station, struggling to stand and stay up despite assistance from his colleague.
Police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien said the officer was arrested by colleagues at the same station over the weekend.
“The on-duty constable was arrested for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
“The member has appeared before the Mothibistad magistrate's court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and for utilising a state vehicle without the owner's consent. The constable is out on bail.”
Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola condemned the incident and confirmed internal departmental processes were under way
TimesLIVE
Northern Cape cop who was ‘drunk’ on duty appears in court
Reporter
Image: GARETH WILSON
A Northern Cape police officer who was allegedly drunk on duty faces a disciplinary hearing after he appeared in court on Monday.
A video was shared on social media on Monday allegedly showing the highly intoxicated officer, based at the Mothibistad police station, struggling to stand and stay up despite assistance from his colleague.
Police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien said the officer was arrested by colleagues at the same station over the weekend.
“The on-duty constable was arrested for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
“The member has appeared before the Mothibistad magistrate's court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and for utilising a state vehicle without the owner's consent. The constable is out on bail.”
Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola condemned the incident and confirmed internal departmental processes were under way
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'Drunk' cop nabbed after allegedly knocking down biker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos