The family of the KwaZulu-Natal teacher who was murdered by gunmen in front of pupils and fellow teachers on Monday say there was a previous attempt on her life.
Dudu Khumalo, 46, a grade R teacher at Phikiswayo Primary in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, died after being shot five times as classes were about to start.
Samke Simphiwe Khumalo, her first cousin, said in a social media post the teacher had survived a shooting incident.
“I keep thinking how scared she must have been when she realised what was happening. I do not think she ever thought this would happen to her three years after she survived a gunshot wound and lost her two brothers,” she said in a Facebook post.
Khumalo also spoke about the consciences of the attackers, saying their cruel attack in front of minors showed a lack of humanity.
“She ran out of her class. She was shot five times in front of her learners and colleagues. Who does that? Where is your conscience or Ubuntu bakho? Ngoba akekho umuntu ophilayo ongabulala umuntu kabuhlungu kanje phambi kwezingane ezincane [because no sane person can kill another in such a cruel manner in front of small children].”
Previous attempt on life of teacher who was shot five times at KZN school
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
She said the family was “deeply hurting” and “scared” after the murder.
“As a family we feel like we are in a Final Destination movie. The only difference is her murder was premeditated and carefully planned. This is the worst part for us,” she said.
Samke called on the public to put pressure on law enforcement officials to catch the killers and for the education department to prioritise school safety.
“Please help us make sure whoever did this takes responsibility. Can we make sure she doesn't trend for a day and forget about her? Can we put pressure on the department of education to make changes and protect our teachers? Most importantly, can we put pressure on the police to not forget her and find whoever did this?”
School principal Mthokozisi Mchunu said classes would resume on Tuesday and the department would provide psychological support to traumatised staff and pupils.
The EFF and DA in the province urged provincial education MEC Sipho Hlomuka to ensure the safety of pupils and staff in government schools.
The red berets acknowledged there had been school safety programmes such as “Hlayiseka” but said they were not implemented consistently.
The DA said it will submit a written parliamentary question to Hlomuka and his department to establish the state of safety and security in the province’s state schools.
