The principal of Daveyton Skills School will face a disciplinary hearing after the report on the investigation into the death of two pupils at a discipline camp fingered her.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane and Thembekile Graham, a project leader from Seanego Attorneys, presented the investigation findings on Tuesday.
Chiloane said the investigation was meant to establish if policy and regulations were followed.
“The investigation was able to determine the principal as the main person [who] did not follow anything. Literally, it was a unilateral decision from start to finish. That is where we come in and we need to act. The DC [disciplinary] process will begin immediately since we have received this report,” he said.
Principal to face the music after death of two pupils at discipline camp
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The report also found the nature of activities for the discipline camp involved forcing pupils to perform exercises which could constitute corporal punishment and are prohibited in terms of the South African Schools Act.
Chiloane said the parents of the pupils opened a criminal case.
Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya, 17, drowned in April this year at Hennops River. Sibiya was trying to save Peterson but they both drowned.
The report found the principal ignored the department's procedure and policies when organising the trip.
