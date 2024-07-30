R1m grant will allow filmmaker to craft more local stories
Filmmaker Ntsikelelo Mavata has been awarded a R1m grant by the Isiqalo Youth Fund, an initiative supported by the office of the premier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.