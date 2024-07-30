Samwu feels 'insulted' by 'paltry' 3.75% wage hike offer by Salga

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it is outraged by the latest wage offer by the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

The second round of the current salary and wage negotiations for the country’s 257 municipalities under the South African Local Government Bargaining Council took place between July 23 to 26.

Salga proposed a five-year salary and wage collective agreement, a first in the history of the country’s local government sector. Samwu said it was not opposed to a multi-year agreement but it must must come with significant incentives.

The union said the “paltry” offer from Salga — increasing from a mere 3.3% to an “equally insulting” 3.75%, accompanied by a one-time ex gratia payment of R3,000 for workers earning below R22,000 — was laughable and showed a complete lack of respect for the financial struggles municipal workers faced.

“From the beginning, Salga has been determined to deny municipal workers their rightful salary increases, which were due on July,” Samwu said.