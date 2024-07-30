Three in court accused of defrauding police with false expenses claims
A police sergeant and two former colleagues appeared in court accused of defrauding the SAPS of more than R260,000 in fictitious claims for meals and accommodation, claiming they were on duty investigating cases...
