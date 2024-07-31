Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands

“Bester’s legal representatives can communicate with him during the consultation and take necessary notes.”
The department said a consultation with his legal representatives from 9am to 4pm daily was neither reasonable nor practical.
“Kgoši Mampuru houses hundreds of inmates who also need to use the consultation rooms.”
Regulations allowed for consultations daily from 8am until 3pm.
“Therefore, if Thabo Bester’s request is acceded to, it will mean that one of the consultation rooms will be occupied by him the whole day.”
The department said between October 12 2023 until July 16, Bester made hundreds of telephone calls to various lawyers.
During all these consultations and telephone calls, a correctional official was on site but not within hearing distance.
“Therefore the centre has allowed Bester a reasonable opportunity to access legal advice and representation.
Concerning Bester's request to have access to electronic gadgets and equipment, the department said this would pose a security risk and might enable him to orchestrate another escape.
It said the use of hand and leg cuffs on Bester was justified in law as he had escaped from prison before.
“Bester’s assertion that he is always handcuffed when being transported between the centre and court is false. During such transportation, only the legs are cuffed. The same applies when he is in the holding cells at court.”
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
