University of Fort Hare added to the list of Unesco World Heritage Sites

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) in the Eastern Cape has become the first higher education institution on the African continent to be added to the prestigious list of Unesco World Heritage Sites.

This honour follows the 46th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee, held in New Delhi, India, this month.

UFH is one of 14 interconnected locations spread across four SA provinces that have been inscribed as “The Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites”.

According to Unesco, these legacy sites “reflect key events linked to the long struggle against the apartheid state, Mandela’s influence in promoting understanding and forgiveness, and belief systems based on philosophies of nonracialism, Pan-Africanism and ubuntu”.

Mandela is one of UFH’s most esteemed alumnus. The former president began studying towards a BA degree at UFH in the early 1940s, but was expelled for his involvement in a political protest. In 1991, the university awarded him an honorary doctorate in law.

Another of the newly inscribed legacy sites, ZK Matthews House in Dikeni (formerly Alice), also has strong connections to the academic institution.

Professor Zachariah Keodirelang “ZK” Matthews was one of UFH’s first graduates and is considered the architect of the Freedom Charter, which gave way to SA’s modern-day constitution. This year, the university is celebrating the centenary of his graduation, which took place in 1924.

The other legacy sites forming part of the Unesco inscription are the Union Buildings, Constitution Hill, Liliesleaf, Sharpeville (comprising three component parts), Walter Sisulu Square, 16 June 1976: The Streets of Orlando west, Mqhekezweni, Waaihoek and Ohlange.