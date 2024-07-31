POLL | What do you think about the increase in taxes for Shein and Temu?

A month after the announcement that tax tariffs on e-commerce purchases would increase by 45%, many Shein and Temu customers are still unsettled by the changes.
TimesLIVE reported the upset behind tax tariff increases on e-commerce purchases for consumers from July 1 by some buyers because they might be addicted to buying from the China market.
The tax move was aimed at closing what some have referred to as a tax loophole that allowed consumers to buy from the fast fashion companies without paying heavy import duty taxes. Online shops Shein and Temu, popular among university students, content creators and young adults, have been complaining about the move.
The shops sell a wide range including clothes, accessories and hair products. Some of the clothes are replicas of high-end fashion and American clothing style.
Image: Dado Ruvic
