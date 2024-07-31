The attack, which occurred in northwest England, has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male suspect. Police have detained him on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
In addition to the two children who were fatally stabbed, nine other children were injured, with five left in critical condition. Two adults also suffered critical injuries.
Reuters reported police chief constable Serena Kennedy said the adults who sustained injuries were trying to protect the children.
“We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children. Multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries,” Kennedy said.
The event, described in an online advertisement as a yoga and dance workshop for children aged between six and 11, turned into a scene of unimaginable violence.
The motive for the attack remains unclear; however, police have stated it does not appear to be terrorism-related and they are not seeking any additional suspects.
Taylor Swift responds to tragic attack at Southport dance class
‘I'm just completely in shock.’
Multimedia reporter
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Taylor Swift has shared a heartfelt message after the tragic attack in Southport, England, where two children were killed and nine others injured at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
One of the injured children later succumbed to her wounds, raising the death toll to three.
The incident, which occurred Tuesday, left the community in shock and mourning.
“The horror of yesterday's [Tuesday] attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” Swift said.
