Western Cape still owed R1.3bn for last year's flood relief, says premier

Extreme weather linked to climate change was a key feature of Winde’s address, which also highlighted rising global temperatures and water scarcity.
“Each year we see more severe fires and heavier rain than before. Virtually every month this year so far we have seen a major disaster of some sort,” he said, referencing repeated floods and a recent weather-related mass power outage in the Karoo. “We are feeling the fury of the climate change crisis which is unfolding before our eyes.”
Winde also highlighted last week’s recorded record global temperature — the hottest day on record — slightly hotter than the day before which had also set an all-time heat record.
City of Cape Town dams reached 101% full on Monday, with more rain expected to arrive later in the week.
Image: Hetty Zantman
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province is still owed R1.3bn by national government for flood relief for 2023 as it continues to count the cost of the latest damaging floods.
“We are R1.3bn out of pocket from that disaster [last year],” Winde said during his address at the opening of the provincial legislature on Wednesday. “We need to make sure that after a disaster is declared we get our fair share, as we spend money dealing with these disasters.”
Provinces are entitled to national government funding assistance in the event of a formal disaster declaration. Winde said the funding was critical to provide emergency relief to affected residents.
The new government of national unity appeared to be more willing than the previous administration to expedite the funding process, he added.
