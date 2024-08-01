One of the parents at the scene said their driver was always taking the children home late.
Grieving families of pupils ask for government intervention after crash
Families allege the scholar transport driver was drunk when the accident happened
Image: Mandla Khoza
Inconsolable families of the children who died when a train hit their scholar transport bus went to the scene of the crash on Thursday to collect bags, shoes and other items scattered around.
Five children died instantly in the crash at Wonderfontein outside Middelburg while the sixth died in hospital a while later.
Ten other children are in hospital. The bus driver and train driver escaped with slight injuries.
While picking up their children's scattered items, the grieving families were inconsolable and could not stop crying.
Some blamed the driver, alleging he was drunk when the accident happened.
The children were coming from Morelig combined school in Wonderfontein and were heading to Mafube village. There were 30 pupils in the bus.
Sixth pupil dies after deadly Mpumalanga crash
One of the parents at the scene said their driver was always taking the children home late.
“Other children with other busses arrived at about 2pm from school but those with this driver always arrive after 4pm.
“What we learnt from the surviving children is the train hooted but the driver said he's entering [the level crossing] and that is how the accident happened.
They pleaded with the government for assistance.
Jackie Macie, Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, said claims that the driver was drunk were allegations that need to be tested by investigations.
Joyce Shabalala, whose one grandchild died and the other broke both legs, said she got a call while in town to rush to the scene.
She said her grandson Katlego was taken to hospital. Later, she was told he had died.
“I'm their grandmother and it's painful. I don't know what to do. Katlego was doing grade 9, Ntokozo [her other grandchild] is in grade 10 and her legs are broken,” said Shabalala.
An elderly man who didn't want to give his name said he went to the scene after the crash and wanted to remove his trapped grandchild from the wreckage himself out of frustration but police stopped him.
The grandchild is one of the six children who died.
“I'm hurt about my grandchild. I heard a bus and a train were involved in an accident.
“I rushed and found him trapped at the back. I tried removing him but I was stopped by the authorities, saying it's them who have to do that,” he said.
Spokesperson of the department of community safety, security and liaison Moeti Mmusi said investigations were under way to determine the cause of the accident.
“Preliminary findings are the bus driver tried entering or crossing the railway when the train was close.
“However the law will take its course in this,” said Mmusi.
Macie, education MEC Cathy Dlamini, public works, roads and transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo, minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube and deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa were to visit the school, the accident scene and the families of the children.
