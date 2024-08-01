News

Life in jail for man who raped girlfriend who had broken up with him

Rapist took victim to a nearby golf club where he attacked her

By TimesLIVE - 01 August 2024
The man raped the woman at her house on February 6 2023 after she indicated she did not want to continue her relationship with him. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Colesberg regional court on Thursday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his girlfriend in Victoria-West in the Northern Cape last year. 

The man raped the woman at her house on February 6 2023 after she indicated she did not want to continue the relationship with the accused. 

“The accused ... forced his way into the house by kicking the door open and carrying a knife. He then continued to threaten the victim and forced her to accompany him to a nearby golf club where he began to rape her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Prosecutor Phakiso Thebane argued that the court should sentence the accused to life imprisonment, as he did not show any remorse.

The court agreed.

TimesLIVE 

