Three suspects — including an East London taxi boss — have been arrested after a Chinese national who was kidnapped in Qonce at the weekend was rescued in the early hours of Thursday morning.
His brother, who was abducted after paying ransom, is still missing.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects, whose ages ranged between 28 and 36, were nabbed in an operation by East London police and private security officials.
This came after information received led them to a house of a taxi owner in Palana village in Mooiplaas, outside East London.
“When police approached the house, they tactically entered, and a Chinese national that was kidnapped in King William’s Town [Qonce] on Saturday was found in the house unharmed,” Mawisa said.
“During his kidnapping, a ransom of R350,000 was demanded and paid by the victim’s brother.
“The victim’s brother was also kidnapped and has not yet been found or released.”
Man kidnapped in Qonce rescued, three arrested
A shotgun, 11 boxes of ammunition in different calibres, a safe and suspected stolen property were recovered.
More arrests are expected.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said: “As we continue to mitigate cases of kidnapping, the swift arrests of perpetrators is sending a message that the police are determined to harshly deal with this scourge.”
The three suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.
They will appear at the East London magistrate’s court soon.
