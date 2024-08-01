News

Motorists make off with sheep after truck crash

More than 100 animals die, while others put down, after collision with bakkie on N2

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 01 August 2024

Motorists on the N2 near Dawn in East London helped themselves to more than 500 sheep that were thrown from a heavy-duty truck that overturned after it collided with a bakkie on Wednesday morning...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...
'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...