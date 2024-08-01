News

WATCH | 96-year-old Polish veteran recalls 1944 Warsaw Uprising

By Reuters - 01 August 2024

Andrzej Frydryszak was 16 years old when he first held a gun in his hand. The survivor of the Warsaw Uprising recalls that moment 80 years on, and how he felt as the Warsaw uprising 'finally' happened, with tragic consequences.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...
'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...