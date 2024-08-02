12 suspended Pretoria Girls’ High pupils not guilty of ‘racial misconduct’

“We are disappointed by the way the school treated us. You will understand that they know that this matter has been in the public ... and we don’t even have an official report on the outcome of their disciplinary process,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
Twelve Pretoria High School for Girls pupils suspended for allegedly making racist remarks in a whites-only WhatsApp group have been found not guilty of misconduct.
The girls were suspended after a protest last week by pupils who had discovered a WhatsApp group with only white members where racial comments and complaints about black pupils were allegedly made.
This led to their suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.
However, a letter sent out by acting principal Danica Stoffberg on Friday, stated the girls had been found not guilty of the alleged misconduct and eight of them would retain their prefect status.
The letter stated that the girls appeared before a three-member panel of the school governing body (SGB) chaired by an advocate who is a coactive member appointed by the SGB.
The Gauteng education department expressed disappointed that the school had made a pronouncement without giving the department an official report.
“We are disappointed by the way the school treated us. You will understand that they know that this matter has been in the public ... and we don’t even have an official report on the outcome of their disciplinary process,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
The letter did not give details of the process or how the conclusion to acquit the girls was made.
“Our problem is that why would [we] not be given a report? We will await the official report and once we have that, we will then pave a way forward because it is quite disappointing how the school treated us.
“This is a serious matter that we have been working on for the whole week,” Mabona said.
Education activist Hendrick Makaneta welcomed the school’s decision as it created an opportunity for a dialogue on race and racism.
He said discipline would not root out racism but it was sober minds that would unite black and white pupils, not only at Pretoria High School for Girls, but wherever there was racial tension.
“We need open and honest communication to try to understand each other’s feelings. We can only do this if we share experiences and try to focus more on our shared humanity. Pretoria High School for Girls requires an external mediator who can facilitate the conversation on race.”
