Anti-cloning number plates to be tested on government fleet before public roll-out

By TimesLIVE - 02 August 2024
The pending overhaul of the provincial vehicle licensing regime previously announced by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is aimed at preventing hijackings, theft and crimes committed with stolen vehicles. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A prototype number plate recognition system has been successfully completed and is ready to be piloted in the Gauteng government's fleet of vehicles, says roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

"After stress-testing we will be ready for a provincial rollout," she said.

"Wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders are under way to ensure the rollout is implemented in a just and fair manner accommodating interested parties, including vehicle owners."

Diale-Tlabela said over the next six months a pilot project will be launched encompassing the creation of a portal integrating g-fleet management vehicle data, linking with the National Traffic Information System, system testing, deployment to selected embossers and blankers, and a comprehensive confirmation of system functionality.

The pending overhaul of the provincial vehicle licensing regime, with new anti-cloning number plates, previously announced by premier Panyaza Lesufi is aimed at preventing hijackings, theft and crimes committed with stolen vehicles.

