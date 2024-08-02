A prototype number plate recognition system has been successfully completed and is ready to be piloted in the Gauteng government's fleet of vehicles, says roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.
"After stress-testing we will be ready for a provincial rollout," she said.
"Wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders are under way to ensure the rollout is implemented in a just and fair manner accommodating interested parties, including vehicle owners."
Diale-Tlabela said over the next six months a pilot project will be launched encompassing the creation of a portal integrating g-fleet management vehicle data, linking with the National Traffic Information System, system testing, deployment to selected embossers and blankers, and a comprehensive confirmation of system functionality.
The pending overhaul of the provincial vehicle licensing regime, with new anti-cloning number plates, previously announced by premier Panyaza Lesufi is aimed at preventing hijackings, theft and crimes committed with stolen vehicles.
TimesLIVE
Anti-cloning number plates to be tested on government fleet before public roll-out
Image: Freddy Mavunda
