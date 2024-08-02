Fifteen former employees involved in the theft of gold-bearing material at the Sibanye-Stillwater metallurgical plant in Driefontein have each been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.
Covert cameras were installed during the investigation, leading to their arrests in June 2014, Hawks spokesperson W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said. The gold-bearing material stolen was estimated to be worth more than R2m.
Willmon Nkosinathi Mdluli, 54, Zamikhaya Zamikhaya Fihlani, 58, Phillip Phalane Maleka, 56, Sonny Mbongeni Mabuza, 54, Thuso Elias Moshoeshoe, 64, Armando Raymond Zitha, 65, Amos Timothy Gumede, 56, Juluka Nowell Gamede, 53, Sivuyile Rasta Mkhize, 44, Nkosilungile Gibson Ntsimbi, 47, Rowen Shadrack Ndou, 40, Dumisani Enock Gumede, 41, Malidane Abel Nhlebeya, 63, Mphakatsi Mandule Mbhamali, 34, and Linge Mgzotheni, 47, were sentenced in the Oberholzer magistrate’s court on Wednesday for theft, illegal possession of unwrought precious metals and transportation and conveyance of unwrought precious metals.
Gauteng Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said: “We welcome the conviction and sentence in hope that the rogue elements in the mining sector will desist from being enablers to the illegal trade of precious metals.”
TimesLIVE
Fifteen ex Sibanye-Stillwater miners nabbed for gold theft are jailed
Image: ALON SKUY
TimesLIVE
