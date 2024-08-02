Fourteen initiates died in Eastern Cape winter initiation season
A total of 14 initiates lost their lives in the Eastern Cape during the 2024 winter initiation season and 113 were admitted to hospital. Three needed penile amputations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.